MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Baldwin County man already facing a trial on an attempted murder charge has been accused of assaulting an employee at University Hospital while he was undergoing treatment, authorities said Friday.
Bob Lowry, a spokesman for the University of South Alabama, said in a statement that university police arrested Colton Shane Sims, 26, and charged him with second-degree assault. Jail records list his address as Atmore, but the home is just over the county line in northern Baldwin County.
Lowry said a USA Health employee who was treated Sims on Dec. 14 for an injury reported the assault.
Officials released Sims from the hospital on Thursday, and police booked him in to Mobile County Metro Jail.
Sims stands accused in Monroe County of attempted murder stemming from an incident in October 2017. Authorities allege that he tried to run over a Monroe County sheriff's deputy. Authorities also charged him with possession of drugs.
A status conference in the attempted murder case is scheduled for Jan. 6.
Baldwin County authorities also have a warrant for Sims charging him with attempted murder stemming from a shooting at his home on Dec. 14. Baldwin County Chief Deputy Anthony Lowery described it as a “domestic situation” featuring gunshots exchanged by Sims and his uncle.
Sims has an arrest record in multiple counties. Court records show that authorities indicted him in 2014 on a burglary charge, but a Monroe County judge dismissed the case at the request of prosecutors.
Baldwin County prosecutors charged Sims with drug possession in 2015. A judge ultimately dismissed that charge after prosecutors recommended he be allowed to participate in a pre-trial intervention program.
Sims and Escambia County prosecutors resolved a drug charge in that county in much the same way, with the defendant getting pre-trial division.
