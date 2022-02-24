LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Baldwin County man faces a murder charge after State Troopers said he caused a crash that killed a Daphne woman.
The wreck happened just after midnight on Thursday on Highway 90 near Loxley.
Investigators said Amy M. Bowden, 44, was driving a Mazda Miata that was rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by 27-year-old Kenneth Gullet. Bowden did not survive the wreck.
Troopers said Gullet left the scene of the crash but was found and arrested around 8:30 a.m.
