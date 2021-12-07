MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A big crowd turned out Tuesday night at Moe's barbeque in downtown Mobile for the Green and Phillips High School Football Player of the Year banquet.

FOX10 Hustlin' Hal Scheurich, host of FOX10's First and 10 emceed the event.

Out of 11 high school football players of week, the player of the year award went to Baldwin County Tiger quarterback Ty Mims. Mims finished the season with more than 2,800 yards of total offense and 32 total touchdowns. Mims wasn't there to collect the hardware. He's practicing for the Alabama-Mississippi high school all-star game. His head coach, Scott Rials, accepted for him.

"Ty's such a dynamic player but he's also such a fine young man and good leader for us and I can tell you one thing that sticks out to me about his leadership is every time he's got some all y'all players have been so enthusiastic, excited, fired up for him, you know, just like they won the award and for him, he feels like they all did," Rials said.

Mims has committed to play at Southern Mississippi next fall.