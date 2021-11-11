MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An event this weekend will help celebrate two local cancer survivors and create life-changing experiences for other kids locked in the battle with the disease.

The Baller Dream Foundation will celebrate 7-year-old Camden Pancner of Daphne and 12-year-old Madison Grace Raine of Theodore from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hope Farm in Fairhope.

The foundation creates experiences for children and young adults battling cancer. Rather than “patients,” they call the stars of their mission “Ballers.”

Founded by testicular cancer survivor Frank DeBlasi, The Baller Dream Foundation exists to lift the spirits of brave young warriors and their families affected by cancer. Frank personally develops relationships with each Baller

and their families through visits and frequent conversations about what is going on in their lives.

Sunday’s reception will feature drinks and appetizers, music from Fairhope's own Leonard Houston and the Baller Ceremony with DeBlasi.

Single tickets are $100.

For additional information on tickets, sponsorships and the Foundation, visit: www.ballerdream.org