PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A bank in Prichard was held up Thursday morning.
It happened at the Regions Bank on Wilson Avenue around 9:15 a.m.
Prichard Police said a woman handed a teller a note demanding money. She then left the scene in a grey or silver sedan.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call PPD.
