MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel was closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday ahead of the storm surge, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Officials say it will be opened after the surge recedes and conditions are safe.
Motorists are encouraged to stay off the roadways, but if you must travel you are advised to use caution and an alternate route.
