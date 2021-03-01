MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Bankhead Tunnel will not be closed starting tonight as previously announced. The closures have been moved and will now start on Sunday night, March 7, and run through Thursday, March, 18.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says it will be closing the Bankhead Tunnel Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between those dates.

The closure is a part of a permitting job with Uniti Fiber who will be performing utility work inside of the tunnel.

Motorists should use an alternate route during the closures and are encouraged to use the I-10 Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane-Africatown bridge to bypass the work zone.