MOBILE, Ala.- The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be closing the Bankhead Tunnel Sundays through Thursdays between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning Monday, March 1 through Thursday, March 18.

The closure is a part of a permitting job with Uniti Fiber who will be performing utility work inside of the tunnel.

Motorists should use an alternate route during the closures and are encouraged to use the I-10 Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane-Africatown bridge to bypass the work zone.