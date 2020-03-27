Some businesses directly effected by Governor Kay Ivey's executive order Friday to shut down "non-essential" businesses that come into close contact with clients, are those in the business of beauty.
Barbers and hairstylists are getting ready for their last day of work for the next few weeks, Satuday.
FOX 10 News spoke to Justin "Barber Boy" Boykin and Brandi McReynolds just hours after the announcement.
“Money and food man, how I’m going to take care of all these kids and I can’t cut no hair,” Boykin said.
While Boykin won't be making money during this time, he said he'll take the health of his family and clients over his work, any day.
I got 6 biological kids and I got a lot of other step kids and people that look up to me, so right now I’m just thinking about their health," he explained.
It's the same for women's hairstylists. McReynolds owns Sadacka Beauti. She said her business is already feeling the effects of COVID-19.
“I have a lot of clients that has postponed or cancelled their visits in the salon, because their uncertain as to what they should do,” McReynolds said.
McReynolds wears 2 hats as owner and hair stylist said she thankfully has a safety fund, but doesn't know how long it will last.
“I think that as a business owner, we should have tried to have a cushion or something in place for us for times like this,” she explained.
So until Saturday, at 5 pm, the work continues. Boykin and McReynolds are making the short time they have to work before the shutdown count.
So I’m just going to take my chance and after tomorrow at 5 o’clock I’m done cutting hair and I’m just going to make it work the best i can,” Boykin said.
“I have faith that God has me covered and I believe in his word and he hasn’t let me down,” McReynolds added.
