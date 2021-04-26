DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The long-vacant Barton Academy will make its triumphant return in August.

Barton Academy was Alabama’s first public school and soon it will be Alabama’s newest.

The school is in the midst of a multi-million-dollar renovation.

Contractors are working to make this old 1830s building new again, fit for the next generation of students.

“I was very excited because I was able to come here,” said Jonas Dungan, a student who will attend Barton in the Fall.

Jonas is one of more than 300 incoming 6th to 9th graders offered a spot in the inaugural class.

When the school opens in August it will be known as Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies.

The magnet school will focus on global studies and entrepreneurship taught in a 21st century way.

“I like that it’s different cause all of the other schools kind of are the same as every school in Alabama, like every public school,” Jonas said.

While construction continues, teachers and school leaders are working on the curriculum.

Dr. Amanda Jones is the Principal.

“We’re going to give our students the opportunity to explore a lot of content areas,” she said. “They’ll be exploring world languages, STEM, the fine arts.”

To be truly 21st Century, the school will feature computer labs, a STEM lab with 3D printers and robotics, and even a place for music production.

“There will be a lot of areas for students to actually do their learning instead of taking in information,” said Dr. Jones.

Both Jonas and his dad Patrick are excited for the new school with anticipation building for August.

“I like the focus on project-based learning and the entrepreneurial type activities and programs they’ll have,” said Patrick Dungan, Jonas’ father.

“It’s kind of cool when you think about it to be a part of something that isn’t an everyday thing,” Jonas said.

The effort to get Barton reopened has been a community effort that raised millions.

Construction is set to be done by July.