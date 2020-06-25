MOBILE, Ala. -- Community leaders announced a plan Thursday to build a baseball field and playground in west Mobile for children with special needs.
The Miracle League of West Mobile: Schmidt Family Park will be constructed on Johnson Road, about two miles southwest of the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Snow Road. The baseball field will feature a synthetic rubberized turf that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries. The field will have double-wide lanes, allowing players more space as they round the bases.
The park will also include a regular baseball field for children who are middle-school-aged. The hope is to one day build a school on the site to serve special-needs and autistic students.
Several community organizations have already stepped up to the plate, donating land, providing funds to pave the road, and more. The key players thus far are: the Alabama Pecan Development Company, Inc., Schmidt-Barton Family Fund, South Alabama Utilities, Mobile County Public Schools and the Mobile County Commission.
