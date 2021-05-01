MOBILE, Ala. --There are some sweet rides rolling into the port city this weekend.
Trucks, cars, bikes, and a lot more on display at Battleship Memorial Park for "Battle in Bama" which is the premiere auto show along the gulf coast.
"It started with an idea of me and my dad wanting to put a car show on in Mobile because we moved down here from St. Louis and the car culture was so big but yet there was really not a good car show to go to that you could bring all the masses together -- whether it be mini trucks lifted, bikes or whatever. So, we wanted to get everyone together to respect everybody's creativity and ideas." says promoter Craig Rowley.
The "Battle in Bama" auto show continues tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
And awards for best in show are being handed out at 1 p.m.
