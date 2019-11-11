Battleship Memorial Park honors Veterans

Veterans Day was not the only thing being celebrated Monday morning at Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile.
The day’s events kicked off first thing, with a sunrise ceremony commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Battleship Memorial Park’s Vietnam War Memorial, while also unveiling two more names of fallen soldiers on the wall.
Byrone C. Stone and Leon E. Kiser have been added to the memorial as family members and friends looked on.”
“I already feel it I’m not coming back. And he was gone about a month and 26 days before this happened. It hasn’t been an easy road,” said Catherine Kiser, wife of Leon E. Kiser.
The park’s holiday celebrations sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission lasted throughout the day.
Lifesouth hosted a community blood drive while the park gave tours free of admission cost through 5 pm.
The day is closing out soon with a 7 pm concert featuring the Mobile Symphonic Pops.
