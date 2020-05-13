MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As restaurants are reopening, one Mobile restaurant on Wednesday announced its closure "until further notice."
Baumhower's Victory Grill's location in Mobile will remain shuttered, the company posted on Facebook.
The post: "Our Mobile location has closed until further notice. Stay tuned for updates!!"
The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the restaurant, like all others, to close its doors to in-house diners, although it had been offering curbside pickup and delivery options to its customers.
Gov. Kay Ivey's new "Safer at Home" order allows restaurants to reopen with certain restrictions -- including customer capacity.
