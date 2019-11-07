Bay Area Brunch Fest will be held Nov 9th, 2019, in Bienville Square from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy samples from more than 12 different area restaurants, Bloody Mary’s from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Mimosas, live music from Roman Street & Symone French and Band, games, local merchants selling goods and coffee from Carpe Diem Coffee and Tea! This is 21+ event. No kids no pets.
Tickets available online at www.lifelinesmobile.org/fundraisers/. General admission are $15 in advance $20 day of. VIB (Very Important Bruncher) are $50 in advance and $65 day of but are limited and go fast! Don’t miss out.
Proceeds from Bay Area Brunch Fest benefit Lifelines Counseling Services (formerly Family Counseling Center of Mobile, inc.) Lifelines is a comprehensive non-profit human services agency offering several programs in Southwest Alabama. Their programs touch the lives of our community through professional counseling, crisis intervention, and education and prevention services.
Lifelines Counseling Services
705 Oak Circle Dr
Mobile, AL 36609
251-602-0909
