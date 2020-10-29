BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. --According to the Bayou La Batre Twitter page, Coden Belt Road is closed until further notice.
And Shell Belt Road is closed from Sea Pearl Seafood to City Docks.
They advise that people stay off the roads today.
There is also a curfew in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight.
