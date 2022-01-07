MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Bayou La Batre man accused of shooting at a police officer and leading them on a high-speed chase in 2019 pleaded not guilty on Friday to a new federal charge alleging that he had a homemade knife in jail.

Mobile police in April 2019 sought Tommy Leon Goleman, 35, and another man after a shootout in Tillman’s Corner in which authorities contend a police sergeant nearly was hit with gunfire. According to court records, a police sergeant spotted Goleman walking away from a pawn shop on April 19, 2019 and getting into a black GMC Envoy. The sergeant followed the vehicle, because Goleman had active arrest warrants, and tried to stop the vehicle.

But the vehicle did not stop until it crashed into a trailer behind a house. Goleman got out of the car and fired at the officer as he fled.

The following morning, according to court records, police again spotted Goleman – this time in a stolen Toyota Tacoma – and then pursued him on a high-speed chase that at one point involved Goleman driving the wrong way down Airport Boulevard.

Goleman pleaded guilty to federal gun charges arising from the 2019 incident. He also has a pending attempted murder charge in Mobile County Circuit Court. He admitted that he was not allowed to have a gun because of previous convictions for theft, burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The latest charge, promoting prison contraband, accuses him of having the knife, commonly called a “shank,” while he was an inmate at the Clarke County Jail in June.