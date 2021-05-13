BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. --A big fight in Bayou La Batre left several people injured and criminal charges are expected soon.

Investigators are not able to release many details right now because the case is still under investigation and witnesses are still being interviewed.

But the lead detective on the case just confirmed to FOX10 that they are investigating a large fight at a boat launce that left several people injured.

The investigator says charges will be coming but he would not say how many and if more than one person will be charged.

Bayou La Batre Police say some portion of this incident may have been caught on camera.

FOX10 News has received multiple tips about this investigation.

A family member of one of the alleged victims tells us several people attacked four others at the boat launch.

The family member states some of the alleged victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We do know at least one name connected to this investigation but we are not identifying that person right now because no charges have been filed.