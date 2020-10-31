MOBILE, Ala. — The Utilities Board of the City of Bayou La Batre has reported a Sanitary Sewer Overflow that occurred on October 31 on Childress Street.
An estimated 70 gallons was discharged to a drainage ditch of which Bayou La Batre Bayou is the receiving water.
Officials said the cause of the discharge was a Sprinkle Lift Station that was without shore power because of Hurricane Zeta. The area was cleaned and disinfected.
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow.
Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
