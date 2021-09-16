The Utilities Board of the City of Bayou La Batre has reported sanitary sewer overflows that occurred Wednesday as a result of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

A discharge of an estimated 3,000 gallons took place near 12885 Padgett Switch Road in Irvington. The overflow reached Carls Creek, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

The health department said a discharge of an estimated 800 gallons took place near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Alba Street in the city of Bayou La Batre. The body of water which the overflow reached was Bayou La Batre.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Carls Creek and Bayou La Batre waters for recreational purposes because of this overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.