MOBILE, Ala. – Bayou la Batre Utility Board reports two lift station power failures associated with downed power lines and power failures from Hurricane Sally resulting in two Sanitary Sewer Overflows September 18, 2020 at the following locations: 8000 Hemley Road from Sprinkle Lift Station and 8560 East Alba Street from the Alba Lift Station.
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow.
Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using local waters for recreational purposes because of the overflows.
All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.
