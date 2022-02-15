Police in Bayou La Batre arrested a man accused of trying to set his house on fire during an argument with his girlfriend.

Barry Landry faces multiple charges including unlawful imprisonment and arson. According to investigators, the victim was able to put out the fire and call 911.

Police said Landry left during the fight, but not for long. They said he came back and forced the girlfriend into a car. Officers were able to catch up with the pair. They said the woman is doing okay.