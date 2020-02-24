Bayou Sara floodwaters threatening homes in Saraland

In Saraland, many homes are within inches of disaster as Bayou Sara crests.
Melissa Holder is nervously gauging the water levels.
"We had chalk drawings on the sidewalk kind of mapping out whether it was receding or rising."
Melissa says help is needed for her and other residents on her flooded street. She tells us an older neighbor is stranded.
"The elderly woman is still in the home. We check on her daily so she’s fine, but it’s just a great concern," says Holder. "I was told when I bought the house it was a flood area. I was told Katrina was the worst and this is pretty bad. It’s terrifying."
Weeks of rain in North Alabama has backed up Bayou Sara into the major flood zone. This is the level where homes are threatened.
Homes like Carl Selby's. He has so much water around his house he jokes he would have to swim out and we couldn't get close enough to interview him. He says he's thankful the water isn’t in his home, but his property will be a mess to clean up.
"I have never seen it this high at all."
Cari Suarez lives several blocks from the Bayou, but a connected drainage ditch has flooded, threatening her home and leaving her feeling powerless.
"You just kind of keep your fingers crossed and hope that this is as high as it gets but something tells me it might just come up a little more."
Thankfully, the water is not expected to come up much higher, but it won't come down either. It will stay this high for nearly a week. For many, it will be a long, nervous wait until it finally recedes.
There are a number of roads around Bayou Sara that are flooded and barricaded. Also, after we put in a call to the city, the public works department started to bring around some sandbags. Now all residents can do is wait and watch.
