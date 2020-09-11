SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- We are now in peak storm season. Tropical Depression formed Friday off the coast of Florida. As it gets better organized it's expected to likely head west-northwest across the Gulf and have impacts on the Mobile-area early next week.
Bayou Sara in Saraland is always a threat to flood if it takes in too much water. And if this storm is a slow-mover -- the water could rise quickly into the low-lying areas around there.
Those who live nearby will tell you it can get bad.
"Earlier this year -- we had to wear like waders to get up in the house. It was probably on the 3rd or 4th step. Something like that," recalled one resident. "It took so long to get out... We had to wait until it went down and then obviously out."
This was the case back in late February. While the cause of spring time flooding is different than the threat of a tropical system -- heavy rains and potential storm surge could still cause low-lying areas to experience flooding.
For now, the waters are calm and so are locals.
"A lot of people come down and ride this little loop and come down and look at the water. And where it's at and then make the loop and keep going," said Gerald Kervin, lives near Bayou Sara.
Kervin lives up the road from the boat launch. He's fortunate his home has have never taken on water, but says even so he's always keeping a close eye.
"It always pays to watch -- rather than get caught off guard," said Kervin.
