A crash had traffic blocked in the Interstate 10 Bayway westbound lanes during the 8 o'clock hour Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: By 9 a.m. the wreck had been cleared and all travel lanes were open.
This was between Exit 35 US-98 and Exit 30 US-90.
There was no immediate word about possible injuries.
