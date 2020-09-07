DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A lot of people took advantage of the holiday weekend to beach it up all along the Gulf Coast -- including Dauphin Island. No one on the beach had a case of the "Mondays" as they enjoyed the sand and the water.
"No working on Labor Day... yeah we are off," said Kadence McPherson, Theodore resident.
"No work for me on Labor Day -- I've got two days off," said Shanavias Brown, Calvert resident.
Despite COVID concerns -- Brown and her crew are enjoying all that Dauphin Island has to offer.
"It's quiet, got our social distancing going on... we are good," said Brown.
A trip down to the island was a no-brainer for Aaron Covacevich and his dog Dot.
"Get out the house... get out the house. Just something to do. Something peaceful," said Covacevich.
While Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer -- beach-goers were still trying to beat the heat.
"It is very hot. I actually carried my dog from up there so she wouldn't get her feet burned -- then brought her straight to the water," said Covacevich.
Lee: "Lets talk about the heat - how hot is it? -- Zachary Coxe: "I would like to know -- I don't know how hot it is -- but it's pretty hot."
Hot days are nothing new for Baker High School Senior football players -- Zack McNeeley and Matthew Davis. We found them tossing the football around. Both are used to practicing in South Alabama's extreme heat.
"It's extremely hot out here," said Davis.
Lee: "What have you guys been doing to cool off?" -- "Drinking water, getting in the water a little bit," said McNeeley. "Staying hydrated for sure," added Davis.
