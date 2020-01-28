MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne man accused of accidentally discharging a gun while shoplifting at the Shoppes at Bel Air in Mobile had his bond revoked Tuesday.
Jermiah Johnson, 28, was out on bond for robbery and domestic violence charges when police said he tried to steal items from Dillard's on December 23.
According to investigators, Johnson's gun fell and discharged during a struggle with a Mobile Police officer working at the mall. No one was injured by the gunfire.
Police said Johnson got away that day but was arrested on January 13. He posted bond on his new charges of theft, resisting arrest, and eluding police and was released the next day.
Johnson was booked back into jail on January 28 after his bond was revoked.
