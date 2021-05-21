MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Months after the Carnival season was cancelled by COVID, the belated Boom Boom brought thousands of people to the entertainment district, reviving the Mardi Gras tradition and bringing big business for shops and restaurants.

"A brand new start for us all," said Dustin Sellers with Cousins Concessions.

"Just enjoy seeing people, especially after what we went through the last year," said Fabian Olensky, owner of Olensky Bros.

The celebration in anticipation for the commissioning of Mobile’s namesake ship this weekend.

"Probably as many people as we ever seen before has been in already today," said Olensky.

Many businesses, like Cousins Concessions, which rely on Mardi Gras season to make most of their money, were relieved to be a part of the party Friday night.

"Business was shut, almost completely down all year. And so for the mayor to do this for us, you know and the community itself but yes it definitely helps our business a lot," said Sellers.

While it won’t make up for what was missed during Carnival season, they're making the most of makeup Mardi Gras.

"It's late, but there's something and we'll be able to profit off that and we're going to capitalize on that yeah."

Sellers says Cousins Concessions will be a fixture in the downtown area on weekends all summer long.