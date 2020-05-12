MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue has joined multiple agencies are on the scene of a large-area brush/grass fire near Bellingrath Road and Deakle Road.
The fire has grown to 250 acres and at last check is more than 60% contained as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday according to Alabama Forestry. Several houses in the area are being threatened by the fire, and some residents have evacuated the area.
Firefighters say embers are traveling up to half a mile away, and several fires are burning in the area.
It had multiple fire departments responding from all over southern Mobile County.
"High winds are pushing a lot of the flames to the north of us. It actually jumped across Deakle Road and started burning on the opposite side," said Steven Millhouse, Mobile Fire-Rescue.
As the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's helicopter attacks the fire by air, some residents evacuated as others stayed behind to try and save their homes.
"We got water hoses just spraying them on the fence line and w tried to reach all the way in the backyard. But the hose wasn't long enough so we had to wait on everybody to get back here," said Cameron Fillicetti, nearby resident.
"I've lived out her for more than 40 years and this is the worst I've ever seen it," said Deanna Pritchett, nearby resident.
Pritchett says fires out here are not uncommon and that this one has been burning for four days. She says local fire fighters have been coming out here daily fighting it and today it got out of control.
"It wasn't down to our house yet. It was still in this patch of woods here. And within 30 to 40 minutes it spread down to our power lines and jumped our power line trails an got in our backyard," said Pritchett. "I ended up rescuing three sets of baby kittens out of this fire today and then one of my momma cats is at the vet right now -- she was burnt up. They're doing medical help for her now."
Pritchett has set up a PayPal account to help with the cat's medical expenses. If you would like to help the account is: PayPal.Me/Deanna Pritchett.
Meanwhile, as the smoke got closer, others were getting their horses out while they could -- as fire fighters continue to surround and drown out the blaze.
"A lot of it is gong to burn -- a good part of vegetation because we can't really access it and get back in a lot of those areas. But are doing the best we can by surrounding it and pushing it back with a lot of water we have here," said Millhouse.
Alabama Forestry says they usually have good recovery overnight with less wind and plan to attack it even more on Wednesday.
Millhouse says MFR has nine units at the scene. Also fighting the blaze are the volunteer fire departments from Grand Bay, Theodore, and Fowl River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.