Bay Minette, Ala. (WALA)-- Saturday, a local band hosted a benefit concert in Bay Minette to raise money for the families of eight children killed in a fiery crash on I-65 in late June.
The band 'Gretsch Lyles and the Modern Eldorados' hosted this event to pay tribute to those fallen children. The eight children were a part of the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, on a trip returning from Gulf Shores.
Many of the boys from a ranch in Baldwin County came out to show their support.
People were singing, dancing, and getting a chance to have a good time after all that's happened.
"Ever since I heard about the accident, I was devastated," said Marlee Bailey, one of the event coordinators. "It's not immediate. It's not local to us, but it's still a huge tragedy that affects everybody. I hated to hear about it, and I'm honored to help with this event and to help Gretsh put it on."
'It just comes in waves of grief': Mobile woman mourning loss of four relatives from deadly I-65 crash
Organizers said they raised over $1,000 from tonight. Donations are still welcome. People can call the North Baldwin Chamber at 251-937-5665 to donate.
