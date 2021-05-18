MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile City Council member Bess Rich announced Tuesday morning that she will not seek reelection.

Rich made the announcement toward the end of the regular City Council meeting at Mobile Government Plaza.

"I never considered this a job," Rich said during the meeting. "It was a privilege, an experience like no other."

Rich represents the city's sixth council district. She served in the post first from 1993 to 2001 and then has held the seat since 2010.

So far, two candidates have announced that they are running for the District 6 seat, Josh Woods and Scott Jones.