IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) -- A bicyclist who was critically injured when he was hit by an off-duty police officer is expected to be OK, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Investigators say Robert Bryant, 38, of Irvington had to undergo surgery to treat his injuries.

According to authorities, Bryant was riding his bike on Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway at One Mile Road just before 6 a.m. Thursday when he was struck.

Police said Officer George Tolbert Jr., 65, also of Irvington, was headed to work in his police issued SUV when he hit Bryant's bicycle.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident. So far, no charges have been filed.