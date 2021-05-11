The Biden administration has weighed in on the ongoing efforts to restore Amtrak passenger service between New Orleans and Mobile.
The U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday filed a letter to the Surface Transportation Board taking Amtrak’s position for the return of passenger rail service to Mobile for the first time since 2005.
The letter states in part: "The Department stands ready to work with Amtrak, CSX, Norfolk Southern, and other stakeholders to perform the work necessary to restore Gulf Coast service, which is long overdue. We ask the Board to give careful and prompt consideration to Amtrak’s petition, and we will be glad to provide any additional information or resources that would aid in the Board’s decisionmaking process."
