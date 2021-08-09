MOBILE, Ala. — Through a public-private partnership with the Downtown Parks Conservancy and donations from across the community, the City of Mobile will soon start work on a plan to revitalize the heart of Bienville Square.

As early as next week, Ketchum Fountain will be removed from the central plaza of Bienville Square so that repairs and upgrades can be made to its internal plumbing and the stone basin that it currently sits on. The fountain will also be sandblasted and painted to remove rust and corrosion — work that will be performed by Robinson Iron Corp.

The first phase of this revitalization project is estimated to cost around $1.5 million, according to the city.

In addition to the restoration of Ketchum Fountain, the project will include the redesign and repaving of the central plaza, improvements to the secondary pathways surrounding the fountain and new structural soil and storm drainage upgrades.

“Bienville Square remains as one of the most iconic places in the city of Mobile, and at the heart of the square sits Ketchum fountain," said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. "It may be a little alarming for citizens to walk through the Square and see the fountain missing, but I can assure you that once it's back, it will look better than ever."

Stimpson added, “None of these needed improvements would be possible without our partnership with the Downtown Parks Conservancy or the generosity of private donors like Regions Bank, the J.L. Bedsole Foundation and the Hargrove Foundation.”

The City of Mobile previously committed $350,000 to the renovation of Bienville Square, and earlier this year, Regions Bank made a $50,000 donation. This morning Mayor Stimpson, City Councilman John Williams and representatives from the Downtown Parks Conservancy accepted two additional donations of $100,000 from the J.L. Bedsole Foundation and the Hargrove Foundation.

“To support the efforts of the Downtown Parks Conservancy and our continued dedication to the Mobile community, we are proud to contribute $100,000 to the revitalization of Bienville Square,” Ralph A. Hargrove, president and CEO of Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, said. “We are proud to be part of this project and to stay at the forefront of the city's restorative efforts – not only when it comes to technology, innovation, and jobs, but also in making the community an exciting place to live and work. As we say at Hargrove – One Team!”

“The J. L. Bedsole Foundation is honored to be able to assist in this collaborative project to restore Bienville Square," Executive Director Christopher Lee said. “Bienville Square is an iconic space and holds a very important place, not only in the history of Mobile, but in the memories of countless generations of Mobilians who have celebrated many events with their families and fellow citizens in this park.”

“The removal of the Ketchum Fountain for restoration marks the beginning of the revitalization of this important public space. We are so grateful to the City of Mobile, the J.L. Bedsole Foundation, and the Hargrove Foundation for their support of this important project,” Kellie Hope, p resident of the Downtown Parks Conservancy, said. “In addition to the commitment from the City of Mobile, donations to the Parks Conservancy now top $350,000. We will continue to raise money from private sources so that Bienville Square will once again serve as the center of public life for our citizens and visitors.”