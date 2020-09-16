MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Several oak trees in Downtown Mobile's historic Bienville Square did not make it through the night as Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast.
Some trees were uprooted and knocked down, while other oaks had large branches snapped off. Sidewalks and park benches were also damaged.
The City of Mobile closed the park and asked people to keep away due to the danger of more trees possibly falling over.
