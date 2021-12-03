MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Several improvement projects are slated for parks in Mobile County.

County commissioners from Districts one, two, and three unveiled their plans during this week's state of the city and county address.

Commissioners Merceria Ludgood, Connie Hudson, and Randall Dueitt laid out plans for big projects in their districts.

In District one, Commissioner Ludgood is making improvements to Chickasabouge Park in Prichard.

"People have been going there when it was less attractive and we know they're just going to flock there," said Commissioner Ludgood, "the bottom line of our parks initiative is for people to understand they don't have to go outside Mobile County to enjoy nature, they can do it right here."

A conference center, new fields, and walking trails are being added with improvements to campsites and restrooms.

In District two, Commissioner Hudson said they are starting phase two of the Mobile County Soccer Complex. Even with only three fields, she said as many as 1,500 people use the complex on the weekends.

"it has been tremendously successful. We have the soccer community, it's receiving heavy use from the soccer community, lacrosse teams and also we had the Azalea City, the first Azalea City ultimate frisbee tournament out there, and that brought people in from five states," said Commissioner Hudson.

Next Summer, work will begin on a "Championship Field" along with bleachers, locker rooms, and additional parking.

In District three, Commissioner Dueitt is working on a $6.5 million renovation to the Bayfront Park in Coden and the restoration to the Dauphin Island Causeway, and with the recent purchase of the Cedar Point Pier, he said it will give Mobile County residents more access to the water.

"Whether you like to admit it or not Baldwin County is our competitor and when you look at access points to the water in Baldwin County, they have three times more access to the water than we do and I think we can do a better job at giving people access to the water," said Commissioner Dueitt.

All three commissioners hope their projects will improve the quality of living for residents.

Many of these improvements are being paid for by GOMESA funds and money from the American Rescue Plan.

Next week the council is expected to vote on a feasibility study to see if an outdoor water park could be in the works in District two.