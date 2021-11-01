MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- The large-scale cleanup of Big Creek Lake continues this month as Mobile Area Water and Sewer System works to remove the invasive Giant Salvinia.

The removal process forcing the gates to close to the boat launch in July.

“Everybody is disappointed,” said Jody Scroggins. “This is the place to go to for a lot of the local people right here like me. I live right here by the lake and fish out here.”

Scroggins loves being out on the lake, but for more than 90 days he has been stuck with this view, a big closed sign with no clear answer on when it is coming down.

“It’s a lot of disappointment is all I can say for everybody is because we don’t know,” he said. “We just don’t know.”

MAWSS announcing on Monday that they plan to reopen the lake for recreational access in early summer, but it all depends on how much progress they make. They say the plant clusters near banks and shores and doubles in size every five to seven days.

“Everything we can think of we’re trying to throw at it right now, but because it grows so quickly during the growing season, it’s not going to be until the next couple of months where things start to slow down,” said MAWSS Engineer Markus Moore.

Since July, MAWSS has spent about $120,000 to control the Giant Salvinia.

They have been spraying herbicides, using boom to contain the plant and even manually removing it.

MAWSS says the chemicals being used in the lake, which is mobile’s main source of drinking water is safe and approved by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

“We’re spending real money on this,” Moore said. “So, this is a problem that we’ve spent quite a bit spraying already trying to beat back that plant.”

To be prepared for when the lake will reopen, MAWSS will start building a boat washing station at the launch before the end of the year. The goal to reduce the spread of the plant at the lake and all nearby waterways since it is spread by boats moving from one body of water to the next and by wind.

Back with Scroggins, he is counting down until the gate opens back up.

“We just hope and praying it will open back up for everybody as soon as it can,” he said.

The plant is only in the northern portion of the lake and has not reached the pumping station which is what they are trying to prevent.

They say while they are hoping for an early summer reopening that could be delayed.