MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Today is the big day at FOX10. We’ll be out collecting toys for our annual 10 Caring Gifts event.

We're at Walmart on the Beltline, where we are collecting toys all day. Our team will be here until 6 p.m.

Now this year is an especially tough one for donations, as we are experiencing supply chain issues nationwide.

We have more than 20 different locations spread across Mobile -- and this year's drive is not just for the young kids.

Our partner Volunteers of America says this is what the Christmas season is all about.

Food donations are being accepted as well. Any non-perishiable foods would be greatly appreciated.

If you have a toy or a food you would like to donate, we hope to see you at the Walmart on the Beltline.