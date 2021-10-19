MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's a very exciting day for us here at FOX10. After months of hard work, we are just hours away from revealing our new Playground Project.

Our generous sponsors, along with the FOX10 crew, will be putting the finishing touches on the new playground at Walsh Park.

Join us for the big reveal and ribbon cutting ceremony, today on FOX10 News at 4 p.m.

Playgrounds are more than just a place to play. They help build self-esteem for children, teach them how to work with others, enhance their critical thinking skills and help their bodies stay healthy. Playgrounds are a great place for families and neighbors to create memories together.

So we've put our commitment to the community to work to build a playground! FOX10 has teamed up with The United Way of Southwest Alabama, Miracle, and Make an Impact to build a brand new playground at Walsh Park.

This new playground is made possible through our sponsors: EcoSouth Services, Shoe Station and Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai.