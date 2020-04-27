With talks about re-opening things across Alabama on the table, local business owners are eager to get back to work.
Many of them have missed out on thousands of dollars in revenue and it's imperative to get back working soon, or they may have to shut down.
Dwight Ladd has his own photography company, Dwight S. Ladd Photography. Through his lens, he sees it as a delicate situation.
"They need to feed their family,” said Ladd. “We still have to, still have to provide at the end of the day. You know bills are still rolling.”
Ladd said the bulk of his business' money comes from weddings, which are mostly postponed or cancelled due to social distancing and public gathering restrictions.
“When I book my brides after they pay their initial deposit, they’re placed on monthly retainers. If people are going back to work then that would allow my clients to pick back up on their monthly retainers. That’s how I get my monthly guaranteed income, so to speak,” he explained.
While this is hurting his business, Ladd said he's been blessed to have great clients who still want to support.
“Initially I wasn’t sending invoices to my clients just based on the situation but I’ve actually had clients reach out to me, to continue paying their invoices,” Ladd said.
Ladd got creative to keep his business afloat during this pandemic. About a month or so ago, he started a senior special with a major discount on senior pictures. He even went as far as asking folks on social media to sponsor a senior. Many of them did creating a lasting memory for seniors who are missing what should be one of the most exciting times of their lives.
“We’re practicing social distancing, you know, we’re using zoom lenses when we photograph our subjects. You know six feet is a great distance, we can still communicate effectively," he added.
From Ladd's viewpoint, while it's crystal clear that businesses need to re-open, we also must be safe.
“I just think it’s dangerous though at the end of the day, when it comes to the virus itself. I think opening up prematurely could set us back further than it would move us forward,” he said.
Even if Governor Ivey re-opens things this week, it will take a minute for wedding plans to resume.
So Ladd's doing something else to circumvent the money he'll be missing out on. Ladd Photography's senior special is over now, so he's starting up a new special for families called Porch pictures.
Ladd said while many families are forced to be together, it may be a good time to capture these moments. He said the Porch pictures will be at a discounted price as well.
