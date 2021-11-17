MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bishop State Community College hosted its inaugural GLAM event Wednesday.
GLAM, which stands for Girls Learning About Manufacturing, is a mentorship program designed to create interest in manufacturing careers for the next generation of women.
GLAM provides an opportunity for current students to learn from leading women in the manufacturing industry.
Students are partnered with a mentor in a variety of fields including engineering and finance.
The GLAM program officially kicks off in January of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.