MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bishop State Community College hosted its inaugural GLAM event Wednesday.

GLAM, which stands for Girls Learning About Manufacturing, is a mentorship program designed to create interest in manufacturing careers for the next generation of women.

GLAM provides an opportunity for current students to learn from leading women in the manufacturing industry.

Students are partnered with a mentor in a variety of fields including engineering and finance.

The GLAM program officially kicks off in January of 2022.