Bishop State Community College announcing a new initiative called GLAM (Girls Learning About manufacturing).
It is a mentorship program created to spark interest in manufacturing careers in the workforce.
FOX10’s Lenise Ligon sat down with Sherrica Hunt to talk more about the program and how students can participate.
