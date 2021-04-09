MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College will continue its policy of requiring masks or facial coverings to be worn while on campus and in the classroom through the end of the summer semester.
Officials say the college will reevaluate its policy toward the end of the summer semester and will provide further information about the mask and facial covering requirements for the fall semester at that time.
