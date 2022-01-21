MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bringing diversity the entertainment industry is the goal of Propel Impact grant money awarded Friday to Bishop state Community College.
Bishop state is the only two-year historically black college and university selected to receive the funding.
It will be used to establish a brand-new music technology program.
With support from Apple, the grant will prepare 20 participants at Bishop State for a chance to sign with a major music label.
