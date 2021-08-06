MOBILE, Ala. --According to Bishop State Community College, they will be requiring face coverings.
The masks will be required for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors and must be worn in all buildings and classrooms.
The mask mandate is required for all, regardless of vaccination status.
