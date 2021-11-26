MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Black Friday here, and is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Many shoppers headed out to stores early Friday morning to take advantage of the deals.

Many shoppers lined up outside the Best Buy in Mobile. The giant retailer offering massive deals this Black Friday, on everything from appliances and electronics to headphones and smart devices for your home.

Many folks were seen walking out with TVs of all sizes, another hot item? -- kitchen appliances.

Shoppers, Meolan Nguyen, and Michelle Ly hoped to find an Air Fryer, the deal was so good they ended up buying three.

"I think these were $120 originally, but they were only like $50. Yeah, so it was nice and I got an Apple Pencil for $99," said Nguyen and Ly.

Another Black Friday shopper said he was also on the hunt for an Air Fryer and found the exact one him and his wife have been wanting, for a great price.

"I came in here and they had the exact one I wanted, it was perfect, said Adam Turnipseed, "It was originally $299 and I got it for $229, which was amazing."

Many folks we spoke with said they were relieved this Black Friday was not like others in the past and said this year was smooth sailing.

"It actually wasn't that bad this year, like the lines and everything was smooth. Yeah, I feel like it's less people too."

"There is no chaos happening. There is no people outside fighting over a television, that has happened before.

With supply chain issues still a big problem in the United States, experts say this holiday season, if you see something you want, it's best to buy it now.