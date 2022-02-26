PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Black History Month took center stage Saturday in Prichard testing the minds of some young and very smart local high school students.
Jumping to answer the questions first were students from Blount, Vigor and Murphy high schools.
Testing their black history knowledge, the contest was very close. But in the end, Vigor edged out the competition to not only take home the trophy but bragging rights.
Every student who participated walked away with a cash prize.
Organizers hope to expand the event next year.
