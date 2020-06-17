Mobile is joining the ranks of many other cities across the country with a "Black Lives Matter" street mural.
The mural will be drawn downtown on Conti street between S. Jackson and S. Claiborne next to Cathedral Square with chalk.
“This Sunday will be in the street on Conti Street painting the black lives matter Mural,” Soynika Edwards-Bush, one of the artist working on the project.“We want to put out black lives matter as a saying that we do believe in.”
It's a part of a Virtual Juneteenth event that's happening on Sunday. Edwards and other artists will draw the outline of the words and they want the community to fill it in.
“It’s important because a lot of people get to show how they feel their emotions they can say is they can dance they can do whatever they feel but I think ours is a good way to bond and you know using color is a good way for people to get their message across and I think the black lives matter being painted and the street is a good way for the community to come out and bond on that day,” Bush explained.
Bush is working with Elizabet Elliot who's the Executive Director of Alabama Contemporary, Artist and Activist Sarah Fisher, University of South Alabama Professor Kimberly Pettway, Mobile Arts Council Director Lucy Gafford, Strickland Youth Center Coordinator DeSaavre Paige, and Rainbow Mobile Executive Director Bryan Fuenmayor.
Bush said this is a good time for the community to come together to show solidarity and support for the black community.
“You don’t have to be an expert just come out with an open heart and a willingness to just sit down and maybe talk to somebody who you may not talk to me on a regular basis,“ Bush added.
Since it will be drawn with chalk, it is temporary. Bush said they are working on getting approval for a permanent Black Lives Matter mural.
This is all a part of a Virtual Juneteenth Celebration to support black owned businesses in the area.
The event is happening from 1 pm to 7 pm.
