MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Keith Blackwood, chief assistant district attorney for Mobile County, officially announced Tuesday he will run for the top job to replace his boss, outgoing DA Ashley Rich.

His announcement came a week after Rich revealed that she will retire after her current term ends in a year.

The primary election will happen May 24.

Blackwood has been with the DA's office since 2008, and Rich endorsed Blackwood when she announced her planned retirement.