MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Keith Blackwood, chief assistant district attorney for Mobile County, officially announced Tuesday he will run for the top job to replace his boss, outgoing DA Ashley Rich.
His announcement came a week after Rich revealed that she will retire after her current term ends in a year.
The primary election will happen May 24.
Blackwood has been with the DA's office since 2008, and Rich endorsed Blackwood when she announced her planned retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.