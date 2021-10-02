Pet owners and their sidekicks showed up at local churches over the weekend for the Blessing of the Pets.
It was the second year Government Street Presbyterian Church welcomed furry friends for the service.
There were also dogs up for adoption at the church for anyone who wanted to add a new pet to the family.
